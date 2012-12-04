Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Dec 4 Wolseley PLC : * Says H1 pretax profit ongoing(2) 3,325 million STG * Says H1 pretax profit 198 million STG * Gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period last year * Good growth in the USA and Canada though revenue has declined in continental
Europe * Strategic review of our operations in France is ongoing
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.