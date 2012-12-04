LONDON Dec 4 Wolseley PLC (Repeats to clarify trading period and correct revenue: * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY SAYS Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 2.1 PCT TO 3,325

MLN STG * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY Q1 ONGOING TRADING PROFIT 198 MLN STG, UP 7.6 PCT * Rpt-wolseley plc- gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period

last year * Rpt-wolseley plc - good growth in the usa and canada though revenue

has declined in continental europe * Rpt-wolseley plc - strategic review of our operations in france is

ongoing