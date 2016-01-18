Jan 18 Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley Plc said Chief Executive Ian Meakins would retire on Aug. 31 and that it promoted Chief Financial Officer John Martin as its new CEO.

The company also named British engineering firm Cobham Plc's Simon Nicholls as CFO.

Nicholls will join Wolseley following an appropriate notice period, which is yet to be finalised, it said. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)