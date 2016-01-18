(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)

By Aastha Agnihotri

Jan 18 Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley Plc said Chief Executive Ian Meakins would retire on Aug. 31 and that it promoted Chief Financial Officer John Martin as its new CEO.

Switzerland-based Wolseley also named British engineering firm Cobham Plc's Simon Nicholls as CFO.

Martin, who was appointed CFO in April 2010, previously served in a similar role at foreign exchange firm Travelex (IPO-TUL.L) and recruitment company Hays.

"The current CFO (Martin) obviously knows the business very well. We wouldn't expect any significant change in the strategy so it shouldn't be a big surprise," Canaccord Genuity analyst Aynsley Lammin told Reuters.

Martin will be paid an annual salary of 860,000 pounds ($1.23 million) and will participate in the company's bonus and long-term incentive schemes, Wolseley said.

Nicholls, who was previously the finance director of aircraft parts maker Senior Plc before joining Cobham, will join Wolseley following an appropriate notice period, which is yet to be finalised, Wolseley said.

Nicholls will be paid an annual salary of 530,000 pounds, the company said. He was paid 412,000 pounds per annum at Cobham, according to Cobham's 2014 annual report.

Wolseley began in 1887 in Sydney when Frederick York Wolseley founded the Wolseley Sheep Shearing Machine. It operates the Ferguson and Plumb Center chains in the United States and Britain.

The company in November reported a sharp drop in first-quarter trading profit in Britain as a slowdown in the country's economic recovery hurt construction activity.

Shares in Wolseley rose 1 percent to 3385 pence, while Cobham shares fell 2.9 percent to 262.4 pence by 0836 GMT. ($1 = 0.6986 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)