UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 22 Plumbing supplies group Wolseley said on Thursday it was considerng exiting its remaining building materials business in France, where trading has proved tough.
The British company, which runs the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in the United States and Britain, said the business generated revenue and trading profit of 577 million pounds ($873 million) and 7 million pounds respectively in the year ended 31 July 2014.
It had net assets of approximately 130 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6608 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.