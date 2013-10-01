LONDON Oct 1 Plumbing supplies group Wolseley said on Tuesday it would return 300 million pounds ($486 million) to shareholders after it posted a 10.7 percent rise in full-year trading profit.

The group reported trading profit for the year to the end of July of 725 million pounds, comfortably ahead of a company-supplied consensus of 704 million pounds. That was based on revenue up 4.1 percent to 12.9 billion pounds.

"We are today proposing a special dividend of 300 million pounds accompanied by a share consolidation which reflects the group's strong financial position and our desire to maintain an efficient and sustainable balance sheet," Chief Executive Ian Meakins said in a statement.