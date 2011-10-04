(Adds details)
* FY trading profit up 38 percent to 622 mln stg
* Sees weak trends hitting markets
LONDON, Oct 4 Wolseley , the world's
biggest building supplies company, said its annual profit rose
by over a third and boasted improved margins thanks to cost
cutting measures.
The FTSE 100 company reported an underlying profit in the
year to end-July of 622 million pounds ($962 million), rising
from 450 million the year previously. Trading margin increased
to 4.6 percent from 3.4 percent the previous year.
Wolseley warned that the broader picture for the building
materials industry remained tough. The economic environment has
weakened recently, and caution persists around the United States
residential and commercial recovery potential.
"Recent economic forecasts have weakened and over time this
is likely to have an impact on our markets," said Chief
Executive Ian Meakins in a statement on Tuesday.
Wolseley reported third quarter results in line with
expectations in June, with signs of recovery in the important
U.S. market.
The company recently sold its French distribution division
Brossette and British Build Center business to Saint-Gobain
for 310 million pounds, as part of its disposal
strategy in the past 18 months.
Shares in Wolseley closed on Monday at 1536 pence, valuing
the FTSE 100 company at 4.6 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Matt Scuffham)