* FY trading profit up 38 percent to 622 mln stg

* Sees weak trends hitting markets

LONDON, Oct 4 Wolseley , the world's biggest building supplies company, said its annual profit rose by over a third and boasted improved margins thanks to cost cutting measures.

The FTSE 100 company reported an underlying profit in the year to end-July of 622 million pounds ($962 million), rising from 450 million the year previously. Trading margin increased to 4.6 percent from 3.4 percent the previous year.

Wolseley warned that the broader picture for the building materials industry remained tough. The economic environment has weakened recently, and caution persists around the United States residential and commercial recovery potential.

"Recent economic forecasts have weakened and over time this is likely to have an impact on our markets," said Chief Executive Ian Meakins in a statement on Tuesday.

Wolseley reported third quarter results in line with expectations in June, with signs of recovery in the important U.S. market.

The company recently sold its French distribution division Brossette and British Build Center business to Saint-Gobain for 310 million pounds, as part of its disposal strategy in the past 18 months.

Shares in Wolseley closed on Monday at 1536 pence, valuing the FTSE 100 company at 4.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Matt Scuffham)