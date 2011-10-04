* FY trading profit up 38 pct to 622 mln stg vs f'cast 606 mln

* Sees weak global trends hitting markets

* Says further costs can be taken out of business

* Eyes being debt free by end 2012

* Shares down 3.1 percent (Adds management, analyst comment, share price)

By Lorraine Turner

LONDON, Oct 4 A weak outlook took the shine off Wolseley Plc's annual results despite the world's biggest building supplies company boasting a 38 percent rise in profit, slightly ahead of expectations.

Wolseley, operator of the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in Britain and the United States, said it would squeeze further costs out of the business if there were a global downturn, due to its large exposure to the U.S. construction market and an "anaemic" UK market.

"If there were another downturn, absolutely we would have to look again at our cost structures, we'd keep a very conservative balance sheet," Chief Executive Ian Meakins told journalists.

"At the moment, we feel ok, but we're conscious of what might be coming down the track," he said on Tuesday. "Overall we feel in reasonable shape to tackle a downturn".

Shares in Wolseley -- whose UK competitors include Travis Perkins Plc -- were down 3.1 percent at 1,489 pence by 0835 GMT, at which point the FTSE 100 index was down 2.3 percent. The stock remains not far from an 11-month low of 1,385p set in August.

Wolseley warned that the broader picture for building materials remained tough. The economic environment has deteriorated recently and caution persists around the United States' residential and commercial recovery potential.

"Recent economic forecasts have weakened and over time this is likely to have an impact on our markets," said Meakins, adding the company had not seen any impact on sales as yet.

HEADING DOWNWARDS

"Clearly the leading indicators are heading downwards in terms of consumer confidence ... Volume metrics of housing transactions (are) flat in our major markets," he added.

The company reported an underlying profit in the year to end-July of 622 million pounds ($962 million), up from 450 million the year previously, thanks to a rise in sales, margins and cost-cutting measures.

Expectations had ranged between 580 million to 623 million with a consensus at 606 million, according to a company poll of 20 analysts.

The trading margin widened to 4.6 percent from 3.4 percent, with signs of recovery in the United States.

"The full year numbers (are) a little better than forecast in a year of significant progress," said analyst Flor O'Donoghue at Davy Research.

The company recently sold its French distribution division Brossette and its UK-based Build Center business for 310 million pounds to Saint-Gobain -- which also owns the UK chain Jewson -- as part of a disposal strategy. It is planning to spend up to 200 million pounds on bolt-on acquisitions, Meakins said.

Wolseley said it will invest more than 160 million pounds in capital expenditure and open 90 new branches, while it targets being debt-free by the end of 2012 from the current adjusted net debt level of 490 million pounds. ($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Editing by Matt Scuffham and David Holmes)