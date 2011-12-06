* Q1 trading profit 185 mln stg vs 159 mln yr ago

LONDON, DEC 6 Wolseley Plc, the world's biggest building supplies company, posted a 16 percent rise in first-quarter trading profit and warned it will remain vigilant on costs due to uncertainty over the outlook.

The FTSE 100 company said underlying operating profit rose 16 percent to 185 million pounds ($290.6 million)in the three months to end-October, helped by strong growth across its U.S. businesses. Overall like-for-like revenue was up 5 percent to 3.64 billion.

"Wolseley has continued to grow well, with strong growth in the USA offset by lower growth in some of our European businesses," said chief executive Ian Meakins in a statement on Tuesday.

"Given continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, trading conditions may get tougher in the coming months," he added.

Wolseley, operator of the Plumb Center and Ferguson chains in Britain and the United States, said that like-for-like revenue rose 10 percent in the U.S. and all its key businesses continued to take market share.

This compares with a 3 percent decline in like-for-like revenue during the first quarter in the UK.

Earlier this year the company sold its French distribution division Brossette and its UK-based Build Center business for 310 million pounds to Saint-Gobain -- which also owns the UK chain Jewson -- as part of a disposal strategy.

Shares in Wolseley closed at 1903 pence on Monday, valuing the group at approximately 5.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6366 British pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Paul Sandle)