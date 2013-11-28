LONDON Nov 28 British plumbing supplies group
Wolseley posted like-for-like revenue growth of 3.5
percent in its first quarter, boosted by strong trading in the
United States and Britain which offset weaker European markets.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in Britain and the U.S. said trading profit for the group
was up 9 percent to 218 million pounds ($355 million) in the
three months to the end of October as tight cost control helped
it to improve gross margins to 27.6 percent.
Revenue came in at 3.5 billion pounds, up 3.5 percent on a
like-for-like basis.
Wolseley reported strong annual results in October and
returned 300 million pounds to shareholders after seeing signs
of improving confidence in the U.S. and its home market.
"Wolseley has continued to generate good revenue growth in
the USA and the UK, although like-for-like revenue declined in
the other countries as a result of continued tough market
conditions," Chief Executive Ian Meakins said.
The group said like-for-like revenue growth in November had
been broadly in line with the first quarter. It said it would
continue to manage its cost base tightly and take around 20
million pounds of restructuring costs to trading profit this
year.
"So far there are no signs of improvement in market
conditions across Continental Europe and we expect trading
conditions to remain tough for the foreseeable future," it said.