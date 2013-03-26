Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, March 26 Wolseley PLC : * Auto alert - Wolseley plc interim dividend up 10 percent to 22 pence
per share * 2013 H1 revenue 6,276 million STG (H1 2011: 6,841 million STG) * H1 2013 profit before tax 199 million STG (H1 2011: 250 million STG) * Trading margin for the ongoing businesses of 5.2%, 0.4% higher than last year * In advanced negotiations on proposed disposal of 88 building materials
branches in the south of France
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.