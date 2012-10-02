LONDON Oct 2 Wolseley PLC : * Auto alert - Wolseley plc total dividend 60 pence per share * Auto alert - Wolseley plc final dividend 40 pence per share * FY trading profit of the ongoing businesses £658 million, 10.4% ahead of last

year * Proposed capital return of £350 million via a special dividend and share

consolidation * Confident that Wolseley will make good progress in the year ahead * Revenue of ongoing businesses 12,716