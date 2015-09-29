LONDON, Sept 29 Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley plc lowered its outlook for revenue growth on Tuesday, saying it expected industrial markets in North America to remain challenging and little growth in a competitive British market.

The British company said it expected to generate like-for-like revenue growth of about 4 percent in the six months to end-January, down from a six-month forecast of 6 percent it gave in June.

The group posted an 11 percent rise in trading profit to 857 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for its ongoing businesses for the year to end-July and said it would buy back 300 million pounds worth of its shares.

