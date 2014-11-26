LONDON Nov 26 British plumbing supplies group
Wolseley posted a 13 percent rise in underlying trading
profit in the first quarter of its financial year, lifted by
stronger trading in its U.S., UK and the Nordic regions.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the U.S. and Britain, reported underlying trading
profit rose to 235 million pounds ($369.30 million) for the
period ending Sep. 30, compared to 216 million a year earlier.
Wolseley said it expected trading profit for its ongoing
businesses for the full year to be in line with analyst
expectations.
(1 US dollar = 0.6363 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Louise Heavens)