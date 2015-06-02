LONDON, June 2 British plumbing supplies group
Wolseley posted a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, helped by strong performances in all of its key
regions.
The company, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the United States and Britain, reported on Tuesday
underlying group revenue rose to 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion)
for its fiscal third quarter ended April 30.
It is expected to report full-year underlying profit of
775.29 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 18
analysts.
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)