Nov 10 Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley
Plc reported a sharp drop in first-quarter trading
profit in Britain on Tuesday as a slowdown in the country's
economic recovery hurt construction activity.
Trading profit in the division fell 21 percent in the three
months through October to 19 million pounds ($29 mln), the
company said, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent in
early trade, the biggest loser on London's FTSE 100 blue-chip
index.
Like-for-like UK revenue fell 1.1 percent in August-October
as the market for the company's core repairs and maintenance
business remained weak.
Britain's economic growth slowed more than expected in the
three months to September after a slump in construction, which
statisticians partly blamed on a wet August.
Revenue growth in Wolseley's U.S. industrial business also
disappointed in the first quarter as it continued to be affected
by a weak oil and gas sector and the strength of the dollar.
"While we anticipated that growth would be Q2-weighted
against strong comparatives for the U.S. business, this was
slightly lower than anticipated, which we believe may be a
disappointment to the market," Goodbody Capital Markets analyst
said in a note to clients.
Wolseley shares recovered some ground but were still down
4.7 percent by 0941 GMT.
The company had cut its revenue growth outlook in September
saying it expected little growth in a competitive British market
and anticipated industrial markets in North America to remain
challenging.
($1 = 0.6626 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon and Mamidipudi Soumithri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)