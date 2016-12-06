Dec 6 Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley Plc forecast annual profit in line with market expectations, even as strong U.S. growth offset challenging conditions in its UK and European arm to help it report higher first-quarter profit.

Wolseley, which makes about 80 percent of its profit in the United States, said trading profit rose 21.2 percent to 303 million pounds ($386 million) in the three months ended Oct. 31.

Revenue rose 22.9 percent to 4.369 billion pounds, while like-for-like revenue grew 1.8 percent year-on-year, outpacing growth of 1.5 percent seen in the preceding quarter.

The company said like-for-like revenue growth since the end of the quarter had been in line with first-quarter growth, adding that it expected full-year trading profit to be in line with analyst expectations at current exchange rates.

"(Although) markets continue to be mixed across the group with some uncertainty in the economic outlook. We remain confident that Wolseley will make further progress in the year ahead," it said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7844 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)