UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 24 Wolseley Plc
* Interim dividend up 10 percent to 30.25 penceper share
* Revenue of ongoing businesses 10.3% ahead of last year at constant exchange rates, including like-for-like growth of 7.8%.
* Trading profit of ongoing businesses £390 million, 12.0% ahead of last year at constant fx rates.
* Trading margin for ongoing businesses up 20 basis points to 6.1%
* Impairment charge of £245 million relating to acquired intangibles in nordics arising from acquisition of dt group in 2006.
* Good cash generation with net debt of £1,221 million after dividends and share buybacks of £358 million in first half
* Interim dividend of 30.25 pence per share, an increase of 10.0%.
* Completed 7 bolt-on acquisitions with annualised revenue of £57 million in line with our acquisition strategy. 5 further acquisitions since period end with annualised revenue of £70 million
* Close to concluding disposal of french wood businesses, subject to consultation, and commenced sales process for remaining french building materials business
* We expect group's like-for-like revenue growth rate in second half to be about 6%
* At current exchange rates, we expect group trading profit for ongoing businesses for full year to be in line with current consensus of analyst expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.