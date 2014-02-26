Feb 26 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Corporate legal services (CLS) group has signed agreement
to acquire remaining 62 pct of Third Coast Holdings for $180
million
* Transaction is expected to be slightly earnings enhancing
in first full year following completion
* Expected to record non-cash book profit of about $100
million on minority investment at time of closing
* Deal brings total cash investment since 2002 to $197
million
* Acquisition supports Wolters Kluwer's strategy of focusing
its capital on high-growth businesses
* Has had minority interest in Third Coast Holdings Inc or
its predecessor since 2002
* Business is expected to deliver return on investment above
Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of capital (8%) within 3 to 5
years
