AMSTERDAM, July 29 Dutch business information and publishing company Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday topped first-half revenue expectations and said it was on track to meet full-year targets, with growth in North America and Asia Pacific outweighing a decline in Europe.

The company, which provides information to professional services companies including accountancies and law firms, also said it would switch to a policy of paying interim dividends from October, compared with its previous annual payouts.

Wolters Kluwer said it expected organic revenue growth in 2015 in three of its four divisions, with revenues from the health information business to be steady.

The company earned revenues of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the first half, ahead of analyst expectations of 1.9 billion. Adjusted operating profit was up 25 percent year-on-year at 391 million euros.

The adjusted operating margin was 19.4 percent, up from 18.2 percent a year ago, but slightly behind the firm's 2015 target of between 21 and 21.5 percent.

