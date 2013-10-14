BRIEF-Shanghai U9 Game completes sale of 17.2 pct stake in network technology firm
* Says it completed sale of 17.2 percent stake in a network technology firm to a Shanghai-based media technology firm
AMSTERDAM Oct 14 Wolters Kluwer NV : * Wolters Kluwer legal & regulatory to divest selected publishing assets in The
Netherlands * Says has reached agreements to sell several publishing assets and related
activities in The Netherlands * Says terms of the deal were not disclosed.
* Says it completed sale of 17.2 percent stake in a network technology firm to a Shanghai-based media technology firm
* Says approved scheme of amalgamation with Risk Technology International Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCAzYZ) Further company coverage:
March 8 Sun Brothers Development Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/DwM0em Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)