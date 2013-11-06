AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Wolters Kluwer NV : * Says nine-month revenues up 2 pct at constant currencies, up 1 pct organically * Reiterates full-year 2013 guidance * Says electronic and service subscription revenues up 5 pct organically * Says nine-month ordinary EBITA margin broadly in line with prior period * Says North America and Asia pacific driving growth, offsetting decline in Europe * Further progress on rebalancing portfolio with recent agreement to divest some publishing assets in Netherlands * Efficiency program benefits are helping offset wage inflation, restructure costs, effect of dilutive disposals