AMSTERDAM Nov 6 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Says nine-month revenues up 2 pct at constant currencies, up
1 pct organically
* Reiterates full-year 2013 guidance
* Says electronic and service subscription revenues up 5 pct
organically
* Says nine-month ordinary EBITA margin broadly in line with
prior period
* Says North America and Asia pacific driving growth,
offsetting decline in Europe
* Further progress on rebalancing portfolio with recent
agreement to divest some publishing assets in Netherlands
* Efficiency program benefits are helping offset wage
inflation, restructure costs, effect of dilutive disposals