AMSTERDAM, July 25 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday said first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 7 percent to 346 million euros ($418.1 million), on revenue of 1.74 billion, also up 7 percent from a year ago.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 336 million euros on revenue of 1.712 billion.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)