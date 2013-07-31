AMSTERDAM, July 31 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday reported first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 334 million euros ($442.6 million), in line with forecasts, and reiterated its full-year outlook.

First-half revenue was flat at 1.742 billion euros. Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast EBITA of 334 million euros on revenue of 1.719 billion euros.

The company, which sells specialist publications and software to bankers, lawyers, accountants, doctors and scientists, reaffirmed its full-year guidance for low single-digit earnings-per-share growth.

The Dutch group competes with Reuters' owner Thomson Reuters and with Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier , which last week increased its share buyback programme and announced a bigger-than-expected interim dividend as results beat forecasts. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)