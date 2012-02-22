* Sees low single-digit growth of ordinary EPS in 2012
* Sees 2012 EBITA margin of 21.5-22.5 pct
* Online, software to reach 75 pct of revenue in 2012
* Announces 100 mln euro share buyback
* Shares up 0.7 pct, outperform sector index
(Adds company, analyst comment)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 Dutch publisher Wolters
Kluwer said demand for online publications and
software, as well as growth in the United States and Asia, would
drive a small rise in earnings this year, despite weakness in
its main European market.
The group, whose specialist publications and software are
used by doctors, lawyers, bankers and accountants, said on
Wednesday it was on track to make 75 percent of revenue from
online and software products by the end of 2012 and also
announced plans to return 100 million euros to shareholders.
Wolters Kluwer, which competes with the likes of Reed
Elsevier and Thomson Reuters ,
makes about 42 percent of its revenue in Europe and had already
flagged slowing sales of new products in Europe in 2011.
On Wednesday, Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry told Reuters
conditions in Europe hadn't deteriorated since the second half
of 2011, but that they weren't getting any better and, relative
to the United States, the pace of new sales was slower.
"While market conditions remain uncertain in 2012, the
business model is fundamentally sound with strong global market
positions, a resilient portfolio with a high proportion of
recurring revenues (74 percent of the total), growing online and
software revenues, and strong cash generation. These factors are
expected to support improving results," the company said.
The publisher said print sales and other cyclical revenues
such as advertising, training and consulting remained under
pressure and that some European governments, under budgetary
constraints, have held back in placing new orders.
"What does dampen our growth - we have a very strong
footprint in Europe, we operate in 18 countries. Obviously those
market conditions remain challenging but our approach to Europe
is a long-term approach," McKinstry told Reuters.
Wolters Kluwer also announced a 100 million euro share
buyback and lifted its dividend by 1.5 percent to 0.68 euro per
share, citing strong cash flow of 443 million euros.
At 1035 GMT, Wolters Kluwer shares were up 0.7 percent at
14.125 euros, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall on the STOXX
Europe 600 media index. The shares have lagged that
index by 7 percent over the past year.
MODEST GROWTH
Wolters Kluwer aims to derive more than 75 percent of
revenues from online or electronic products by the end of 2012,
reducing its dependency on printed publications. That compares
with 49 percent of revenue when the online transition was
launched at the end of 2008.
McKinstry said 71 percent of total revenue came from online
and software products in 2011.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA),
excluding exceptional items, rose 2 percent to 728 million euros
in 2011, just above analysts' expectations for 726 million.
Stripping out the effect of exchange rate moves, underlying
earnings were up 4 percent.
Analysts weren't surprised by the modest growth, though
some, like Hans Slob from Rabobank, said the outlook to grow
earnings per share in 2012 was more positive than he expected.
"We retain our conviction that the Wolters Kluwer portfolio
is stronger than the market gives it credit for and that Wolters
Kluwer will surprise on both the top-line and margins. Steady
improvement through 2012 should drive a re-rating," said UBS
analyst Polo Tang.
At the beginning of November, Wolters Kluwer announced the
sale of its pharma promotional business Marketing & Publishing
Services to Springer. The second phase of the divestment is
progressing and on track, McKinstry said.
Wolters Kluwer reported an ordinary EBITA margin of 21.7
percent, and earnings per share of 1.47, in line with analyst
expectations and said in 2012 it expects to grow earnings per
share by a low single digit percentage, with an EBITA margin of
21.5 to 22.5 percent.
Earlier this month, Reed Elsevier and Thomson Reuters both
said they expect to deliver revenue growth this year despite the
uncertain outlook.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Erica
Billingham and Mark Potter)