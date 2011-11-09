* Print, cyclical revenues still under pressure

* Sells unit to Springer, as planned

* Says Q3 trading conditions consistent with H1 (Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 9 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS) stuck to its full-year guidance in a third-quarter trading update on Wednesday as expected, but said recent macro economic concerns have made some European customers reluctant to buy new products.

Wolters Kluwer, whose specialised publications are used by doctors, lawyers, bankers and accountants, said trading conditions in its main markets are as tough as in the first half of the year, and reiterated that print sales and other cyclical revenues such as advertising, training and consulting remain under pressure.

"Despite increased macro economic uncertainty, the company is on track to deliver within its full-year guidance for the total company," Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry said in a third-quarter trading statement on Wednesday.

Wolters Kluwer's main rivals are Anglo-Dutch publishing and exhibitions group Reed Elsevier and Thomson Reuters .

Reed is reporting third-quarter earnings on November 16.

Thomson Reuters on Nov. 1 beat expectations for profits on higher sales of tools for legal, tax and accounting professionals, but cautioned that growth at the unit catering to banks and other financial institutions remained subdued.

As expected, and despite macro economic uncertainty, the Dutch publisher reiterated its full-year outlook of earnings per share in the 1.50 to 1.55 euros range.

Wolters Kluwer also reiterated the outlook for margins on earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), excluding special items, of 20.5 to 21 percent, driven by a restructuring programme expected to yield 170-180 million euros in cost savings this year.

Revenue from subscriptions and electronic products continued to grow in the third quarter, but the publisher did not give numbers.

Wolters said recent economic concerns have "reinforced conservative spending patterns for new products," particularly in European markets.

The firm surprised investors in July when it said it would sell off its pharmaceutical unit by the end of the year, which analysts said would help streamline the health business and bring in some cash.

Wolters said it would sell its pharma promotional business to science publisher Springer. This sale represents approximately 35 percent of the company's pharma-related assets in terms of revenue and includes 450 employees.

The firm also said its cost savings programme was ahead of target and that it now expected to exceed its cost savings target of 170-180 million euros for 2011. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)