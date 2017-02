AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer reported a rise in full year revenue and underlying earnings when it reported results on Wednesday, and announced a new 100 million euros share buyback programme.

Wolters Kluwer, whose specialised publications are used by doctors, lawyers, bankers and accountants, on Wednesday said market conditions for 2012 are expected to resemble those of the second half of 2011, with the U.S. and Asia driving growth and Europe facing macro-economic challenges. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)