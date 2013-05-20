Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AMSTERDAM May 20 Dutch specialist publisher Wolters Kluwer said on Monday it has acquired Brazil's Prosoft Tecnologia, a leading provider of tax and accounting software with 250 employees.
No financial details were disclosed.
"Tax and accounting software is a leading, growing business for Wolters Kluwer, and this acquisition further expands our global position in this area to one of the world's faster-growing geographies," Nancy McKinstry, chief executive of Wolters Kluwer, said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)