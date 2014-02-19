AMSTERDAM Feb 19 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday reported full-year earnings at the lower end of forecasts, citing a weak European market, and said it sees low, single-digit growth in earnings per share in 2014 after further restructuring.

The firm, whose specialist publications and software are used by doctors, bankers, accountants, and lawyers, said ordinary earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), slipped 1 percent to 765 million euros ($1.05 billion) on revenue of 3.565 billion euros, also down 1 percent.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected ordinary EBITA of 776 million euros on revenue of 3.597 billion euros.

Wolters Kluwer, which competes with Reuters' owner Thomson Reuters and with Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier , said it planned further restructuring measures to cut costs and improve performance, particularly in Europe. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)