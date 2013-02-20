AMSTERDAM Feb 20 Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer
on Wednesday reported slightly better-than-expected
results for 2012 and said it expects low single-digit
earnings-per-share growth this year.
The firm, whose specialist publications and software are
used by doctors, bankers, accountants, and lawyers, also
appointed Kevin Entricken as Chief Financial Officer, replacing
Boudewijn Beerkens who is joining a Dutch family-owned company.
"We expect conditions in Europe to remain tough in 2013, but
we are confident our digital businesses globally will continue
to perform well," said Chief Executive Nancy McKinstry in a
statement.
"We will focus investments on our leading, high growth
positions, while actively pursuing portfolio refinements and
operating efficiencies in order to accelerate growth and raise
returns."
Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA),
excluding exceptional items, rose 8 percent to 785 million euros
from 728 million euros in 2011.
Revenue - of which more than 75 percent now comes from
online or electronic products - rose 7 percent to 3.603 billion
euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected
ordinary EBITA of 771 million euros on revenue of 3.552 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Sara Webb)