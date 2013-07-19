BRIEF-Anxin-China appoints Poon Lai Yin Michael as CEO
* Poon Lai Yin Michael was appointed as chief executive officer
AMSTERDAM, July 19 Wolters Kluwer NV says: * Wolters kluwer Financial Services acquires the Svenson financial reporting products of SmartStream * Svenson 15 employees will join Wolters Kluwer Financial Services * The acquisition is expected to close this summer, terms of the deal were not disclosed * Svenson is a market leading regulatory reporting software suite for financial institutions, which is based in Austria
* Norway's Telenor says signs deal with Huawei to test 5G mobile network in Norway in 2017
* Loss for the year 158.1 million baht versus 157.3 million baht last year