Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
July 30 Wolters Kluwer NV :
* Full-year 2014 guidance reiterated
* First-half revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 1 pct organically
* Restructuring costs of 19 million euros in first half; continue to expect 25-30 million for full year
* Remain confident of achieving guidance we set out at start of year
* H1 adjusted operating profit 313 million euros versus 334 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
LONDON, March 12 An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 12 The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.