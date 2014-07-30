July 30 Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Full-year 2014 guidance reiterated

* First-half revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 1 pct organically

* Restructuring costs of 19 million euros in first half; continue to expect 25-30 million for full year

* Remain confident of achieving guidance we set out at start of year

* H1 adjusted operating profit 313 million euros versus 334 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: