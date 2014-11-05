Rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry dead at age 90 in Missouri
March 18 Rock-'n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead on Saturday at his home in Missouri, according to St. Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.
Nov 5 Wolters Kluwer Nv
* Full-year 2014 guidance reiterated
* Nine-month revenues up 2 pct in constant currencies and up 1 pct organically
* Nine-month adjusted operating profit margin declined in line with our expectations, reflecting planned restructuring costs
* Full-year margin guidance includes restructuring costs, which are expected to be around 30 million euro, at upper end of range set out in February 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 18 Rock-'n-roll pioneer Chuck Berry was found dead on Saturday at his home in Missouri, according to St. Charles County police in a statement posted on Facebook.
SANTIAGO, March 18 A 35-year-old driver for ride services company Uber was shot dead in the Chilean capital Santiago as he attempted to resist being robbed by passengers, police said on Saturday.
* Relations between Turkey and Germany strained (Updates number of demonstrators, adds comments from Turkish official and police)