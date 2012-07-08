July 8 U.S. footwear manufacturer Wolverine
World Wide Inc shares could soar following its
acquisition of parts of Collective Brands Inc, according
to a report in Barron's.
Charles Kantor, portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said
Wolverine's stock could approach $50 by the first anniversary of
the deal's completion, the paper said.
Wolverine shares closed at $38.37 on Friday.
Wolverine in May teamed up with private equity partners to
buy Collective Brands, the owner of footwear retailer Payless
shoe stores for about $2 billion. Wolverine will take over the
Collective's performance and lifestyle group.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)