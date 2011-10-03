(Corrects typo in rival's name in paragraph 3)

* Q3 EPS $0.82 vs est $0.75

* Q3 revenue up 13 pct to $361.6 million vs $358.1 mln

* Sees FY2011 EPS $2.46-$2.52 vs est $2.49

* Sees FY2011 revenue $1.40-$1.43 bln vs est $1.42 bln

Oct 3 Wolverine Worldwide Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates for the seventh quarter in a row on strong international demand for its lifestyle brands.

Net income for the quarter was $40.4 million, or 82 cents a share, compared with $34.1 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company, which competes with Skechers USA Inc , Deckers Outdoor Corp and Timberland Co , rose 13 percent to $361.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $358.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Rockford, Michigan-based company closed at $33.25 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)