By Meenakshi Iyer

Oct 3 Shoe maker Wolverine Worldwide Inc's customers were not deterred by price hikes amid strong demand for its trendy lifestyle and rugged outdoor footwear, allaying fears that rising costs would eat into its margins.

The strong results drove the company's shares up as much as 9 percent on Monday, before they pared some gains to trade up nearly 7 percent at $35.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Wolverine had warned that margins could contract during its third quarter when it reported results in July but margins inched up 44 basis points for the period.

"The increase in the gross margin was a very nice surprise and the way it was driven shows the strength behind their portfolio of footwear," Lazard Capital Markets analyst Diana Katz told Reuters.

Many companies in the consumer space have hiked prices to combat rising raw material costs. But some have had only limited success in raising prices as shoppers are wary of spending too much as fears grow of another recession.

"(Wolverine's) prices completely overcame any product cost increases and it shows that the consumer accepted the price increases for these brands," analyst Katz said.

Some investors have said shoe makers have done a little better than apparel companies as footwear is one of the first things recession-wary and budget-conscious shoppers look to buy when economic conditions begin to improve.

"They (retailers) know if you have compelling product the consumer is still out there opening their wallet," Chief Executive Blake Krueger said on a conference call.

PRINCESS IN SEBAGO

Sales of the company's lifestyle brands such as Hush Puppies, Sebago, Cushe and Soft Style, grew nearly 22 percent in the third quarter on strong international demand.

Sebago benefited from the unexpected global publicity it received after Kate Middleton was spotted wearing Sebago's Bala -- Wolverine's range of causal boat shoes -- during her nine-day tour to Canada with her husband Britain's Prince William in July.

"Underscoring the global appeal of our brand portfolio, we generated unit volume growth of over 25 percent in each of the Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific regions during the quarter," CEO Krueger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wolverine's outdoor group, which includes brands such as Merrell, Chaco and Patagonia, sales rose nearly 20 percent in the third quarter. Outdoor footwear is the largest contributor to revenue.

"Merrell led the pack for the Outdoor Group with an outstanding global performance, particularly in the US and Europe," Krueger said on the call.

The company's Heritage group, which includes footwear and apparel under its namesake brand and shoes under labels such as Caterpillar , Bates, HyTest and Harley-Davidson, saw the slowest revenue growth in the third quarter.

Wolverine, which competes with Skechers USA Inc , Deckers Outdoor Corp and VF Corp's Timberland, lifted its earnings full-year expectations for the second time to $2.46-$2.52 a share. It also posted better-than-expected quarterly results. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)