RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On Aug.
26, Jandira Magdalena dos Santos Cruz, 27, got into a white car
at a bus station in the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro. She was
supposed to be taken to a clandestine abortion clinic to
terminate a 16-week pregnancy. She never came home.
The next day, in a neighbouring district, police found the
body of a woman inside the same car. She had been shot in the
head, burned, and her teeth, arms and feet removed to make it
harder for the body to be identified, according to police.
A month later, DNA testing confirmed the body as Cruz's.
Rights advocates attribute Cruz's death to the
criminalisation of abortion in Brazil. About one million women
go to clandestine clinics every year to illegally end unwanted
pregnancies, often under dangerous conditions and at the hands
of charlatans, according to women's rights groups.
The search for clandestine abortions also exposes women to
criminal organisations. Such a group killed Cruz, probably
after medical complications they couldn't resolve, according to
Police Chief Hilton Pinho Alonso. Cruz paid 4,500 reais ($1,875)
cash for the procedure, Alonso said.
ILLEGAL ABORTIONS FIFTH LEADING CAUSE OF MATERNAL DEATHS
Complications from unsafe abortions are the fifth leading
cause of maternal deaths in Brazil, killing 2.8 women for every
100,000 live births, according to 2012 data from Brazil's Health
Ministry.
Although the government said the number of such deaths has
been stable in the past few years, women's rights groups said
empirical and anecdotal evidence indicate an increase.
``The death of thousands of women due to clandestine
abortions is seen as a criminal issue here, not a public health
issue,'' said Rosângela Talib, executive coordinator at
Catholics for the Right to Decide.
``As long as we treat abortion as a crime, there will be no
progress in the debate about reproductive rights, and more women
will die.''
Women in Brazil currently risk losing the few, and very
restrictive, circumstances in which they can get an abortion
legally. The country's newly-elected Congress is the most
conservative since 1964 and anti-abortion religious groups are
gaining ground.
Two congressmen have proposed a congressional investigation
into foreign-funded NGOs that promote reproductive rights in
Brazil, saying they may be an accessory to the criminal act of
abortion.
Feminist organization CFEMEA, which receives funding from
the Ford Foundation to advocate for women's rights, may be
targeted if the probe is approved, said Joluzia Batista, a
technical adviser at the NGO.
Brazil will ``severely backtrack'' in efforts to legalise
abortion for lack of support in Congress, said Batista, adding
that the current law may be altered to become more restrictive.
By law, abortion is permitted only when a woman proves that
she was raped, when the foetus has a fatal congenital brain
disorder, or when the pregnancy threatens the life of the
mother. But often women don't know their rights, according to
advocates.
Official data show that very few women actually undergo
legal abortions. Last year, Brazil's public health system
performed just 1,523 legal abortions, according to the Health
Ministry.
An independent study by the Social Medicine Institute at Rio
de Janeiro's State University showed that 155,000 women were
admitted to public hospitals suffering from complications from
self-induced abortions in 2013.
The National Abortion Survey, a 2010 survey by professors
Debora Diniz and Marcelo Medeiros at the University of Brasilia
found that one in every five Brazilian women had at least one
abortion by the time they turned 40.
(Reporting by Adriana Brasilero, Editing by Lisa Anderson)