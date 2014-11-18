LONDON, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Closer
collaboration between financial institutions and New York City
prosecutors is improving the chances of uncovering and
convicting sex traffickers, according to Manhattan's top
prosecutor, and a similar programme will be launched in Europe.
District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. said a partnership
between institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Western
Union and Bank of America and law enforcement to
share data on client transactions was starting to pay dividends.
"I think we have stepped up our game," Vance told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
A speaker at the opening of the foundation's third annual
Trust Women conference on Tuesday, Vance said data, such as that
produced by the initiative, has led to 22 ongoing sex
trafficking investigations and contributed to several trials and
convictions.
The success of the project, a joint initiative of the
Thomson Reuters Foundation and Vance's office, prompted the
foundation to announce plans to launch a similar campaign in
Europe next year.
"We need good, innovative ideas. Can data come to the
rescue? The answer is yes," said Thomson Reuters Foundation CEO
Monique Villa. "And data is used more and more to prosecute the
slavers and make them pay for their crimes."
The expansion of the programme came as the latest global
slavery index estimated 35.8 million people are living in
slavery: born into servitude, trafficked for sex work, trapped
in debt bondage, or exploited for forced labour.
The global slavery business is estimated to be worth $150
billion a year.
Vance's office first partnered with the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in April 2013, assembling a working group of top
financial institutions to explore how they could share
technology and mine stores of client data to discern patterns
indicative of human trafficking.
"I think that bringing us all together was critically
instrumental in helping us move forward," said Vance.
The financial working group, which consulted with law
enforcement and leading anti-trafficking NGOs, included JPMorgan
Chase & Co., Western Union, Barclays, Bank of America,
Citigroup, TD Bank and Wells Fargo.
In January 2014, the working group released a white paper
offering guidance to financial institutions in how to identify
customer traits and transaction patterns that may signal a
higher risk of human trafficking for labour or sex.
These red flags include regular transfer of funds from
employee accounts back to the employer's account, cross-border
transfer of funds inconsistent with the stated business purpose
of the client and recurrent business transactions taking place
at odd hours and for suspiciously large amounts of money.
For example, experts said, a nail salon putting through a
charge for $300 at 2 a.m. is probably providing more than a
manicure/pedicure.
When financial institutions see such patterns they must file
a report with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)
of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Since the release of the white paper, Vance said, more banks
are filing such reports and are working more proactively with
the District Attorney's office.
(Reporting by Lisa Anderson, Editing by Ros Russell)