By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has once again raised concerns about the safety
of flibanserin, an experimental women's libido drug, saying it
increased the risk of fainting and accidental injury, especially
when combined with alcohol.
The review, published on the FDA's website on Tuesday, comes
two days before a meeting of external advisers who will
recommend whether it should be approved. The FDA typically
follows the advice of its advisory panels.
The drug's developer, privately-held Sprout Pharmaceuticals,
is seeking approval of flibanserin for premenopausal women whose
lack of sexual desire causes distress. The proposed trade name
of the product, if approved, is Addyi.
The FDA review found a statistically significant improvement
in the number of satisfying sexual events (SSEs) experienced by
women taking the drug and a reduction in distress related to low
desire. There was an increase in desire as measured on a
monthly, though not a daily basis.
The differences were numerically small, however, and the
question remains whether the drug's benefits outweigh the risks,
the FDA said.
From an average baseline of two to three SSEs a month, and
after adjusting for an inevitable placebo effect, women had an
increase of 0.5 to 1.0 SSEs a month. They had a placebo-adjusted
improvement of 0.3-0.4 on the distress score, and a 0.3 to 0.4
increase in desire based on a score known as female sexual
function index (FSFI).
The agency has twice rejected flibanserin, saying its modest
efficacy was outweighed by side effects, which also include
nausea, dizziness and sleepiness.
The drug's arduous journey through the approval process has
prompted accusations from some women's groups of a double
standard and gender bias at the FDA. The agency has approved
some two dozen drugs to treat male sexual dysfunction, and none
for women.
"My fear is that should this large protracted long-term
development of flibanserin fail, the category of women's sexual
health will lose research and development support," Dr. James
Simon, an expert in female sexual dysfunction who was a clinical
trial investigator for flibanserin, said in a recent interview.
A testosterone patch to help improve female sexual
dysfunction developed by Proctor & Gamble failed to win approval
following a negative advisory committee meeting in 2004, and a
testosterone gel from BioSante failed in clinical trials in
2011.
In a memo introducing the report, Dr. Hylton Joffe, director
of the FDA's division of bone, reproductive and urologic
products, said claims that the agency is holding drugs to treat
female sexual dysfunction to more stringent standards for
approval "are misleading and inaccurate."
"The FDA rejects claims of gender bias," he said. "The FDA's
regulatory decision for each product is based on an assessment
of whether the benefits outweigh the risks, and does not take
gender into consideration."
Originally developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, flibanserin
was first rejected in 2010 after an advisory panel said the
benefits did not outweigh the risks.
Boehringer sold it to Sprout, which conducted additional
studies and resubmitted the application. In 2013, the FDA again
rejected it.
Flibanserin is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or
SSRI, similar to a class of antidepressants that include Prozac.
It was originally developed as an antidepressant but was not
effective.
