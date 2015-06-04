WASHINGTON, June 4 A drug to treat low female sexual desire should be approved with strict procedures in place to ensure patients are fully aware of its risks, including fainting and low blood pressure, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday.

The FDA, which has twice rejected the drug, flibanserin, is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

The panel's recommendation follows months of lobbying by the drug's developer, privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals, aided by a number of advocacy groups which accused the FDA of gender bias, a charge the agency rejects. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)