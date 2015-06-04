(New throughout, adds background on hearings, details on drug
and share price reaction of Palatin, which is developing another
drug)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 4 A drug to treat low female
sexual desire should be approved with strict measures in place
to ensure patients are fully aware of its risks, an advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on
Thursday.
If approved, the drug would be the first to treat low sexual
desire in women. The FDA has twice rejected the drug,
flibanserin, made by privately held Sprout Pharmaceuticals.
Eighteen panelists favored approval, but only with a risk
management program. Six voted against approval. None voted to
approve the product without such a program.
The drug's benefits are marginal, panelists said, but
meaningful for some patients. Serious side effects include the
risk of fainting at unpredictable times, accidental injury and
low blood pressure.
Palatin Technologies Inc is also developing a drug,
bremelanotide, for female sexual dysfunction, and its shares
jumped 20 percent to $1.08 in extended trade. Palatin estimates
the combined global market for the two drugs at between $1.5
billion and $2 billion.
The panel's recommendation follows months of lobbying by
Sprout, aided by a number of women's advocacy groups which
accused the FDA of gender bias since the agency long ago
approved Viagra and other drugs to treat erectile dysfunction in
men. The FDA rejected that charge.
Others characterized Sprout's lobbying campaign as an
attempt to bully the FDA into approving a drug with modest
benefits and real risks. Some panelists expressed concern that
patients could faint while driving a car or in other
circumstances that could lead to serious injury or death.
Both Sprout's and Palatin's drugs work differently from
Viagra, which has been available since 1998. Flibanserin and
bremelanotide work on the brain while Viagra affects blood flow
to the genitals.
Dozens of women spoke to the panel about distress caused by
their low sexual desire and urged the FDA to approve the drug,
whose proposed trade name is Addyi. The FDA is not obliged to
follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.
Flibanserin is a daily pill that takes several weeks to
begin working. Palatin's drug, bremelanotide, is taken by
injection only when needed. It is in late stage clinical trials
and could be approved in the first half of 2017.
LOBBYING CAMPAIGN
Alcohol use exacerbates fainting associated with
flibanserin, and some panelists suggested the label should
contain a black box warning about the risks of using the drug
with alcohol.
Flibanserin was developed as an antidepressant by Boehringer
Ingelheim, which sold the drug to Sprout following a negative
advisory panel meeting in 2010. The FDA again rejected the drug
in 2013, saying the risks outweighed the modest benefit.
From an average baseline of two to three satisfying sexual
events (SSEs) a month, and after adjusting for a placebo effect,
women had an increase of 0.5 to 1.0 SSEs a month.
The panel suggested several risk management measures such as
requiring physicians to be certified before they can prescribe
the drug and requiring pharmacies to confirm physician
certification.
Recommendations also included establishment of a patient
registry and additional safety studies after the drug is on the
market.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler and David
Gregorio)