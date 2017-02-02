NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Feeling
lonely? Want some fun? Visit Girls Of Paradise escort site with
its wide selection of scantily clad women and pay them for sex.
Click on Marielle, Lucy, Sybille or Monica. Chat online and
meet up. Prices are reasonable. Girls are local.
This, however, is where the charade stops and hopes of a
"good time" end. It may look like any other escort website on
the internet, but most of the Girls of Paradise are dead.
Start chatting with 19-year-old Ines, a pretty, smiling
brunette in a pale blue negligee and pictures of her battered
and bruised face appear. A chilling message fills the screen:
"Ines was thrown from a bridge by her pimp. She is seriously
disabled and will never be able to walk again."
Click on Julia, 28, a blonde with cherry-red lipstick, and
a series of images show her face swollen and bruised, her mouth
bleeding. Her message reads: "The body of Julia, burnt, slashed
and heavily battered with brass knuckles, was found in the Bois
Du Boulogne (park in Paris). Killed by a client."
Chats with other girls turn equally horrific, detailing
brutal attacks and grisly deaths. Each chat ends: "When you are
a client of prostitution, you are an accomplice to the violence
they face."
The fake escort website is the brainchild of French charity
Mouvement du Nid and advertising agency McCann Paris, part of a
campaign to raise awareness about the reality of prostitution.
The charity discussed the innovative project at a conference
in Delhi earlier this week, where 250 representatives of civil
society groups, activists and survivors from 30 countries shared
strategies on how to curb the sexual exploitation of women.
"TECHNOLOGY AS A TOOL"
The site - which uses the images of real women who were
murdered by their clients, pimps or traffickers - is automated,
but was live for two days last year with staff from Mouvement du
Nid posing as prostitutes and interacting with clients.
From a make-shift call centre, they chatted with clients
online and by phone -- but instead of offering sex, they said
they were unavailable as they had been beaten by their pimp, or
explained how the girl requested had been stabbed to death by a
customer.
In the ten hours that the site was live, more than 600 phone
calls and thousands of online chats were recorded. The footage
was used to produce a campaign video which showed how men
visiting prostitutes were encouraging the global trade of women,
so were accomplices to their abuse and exploitation.
Claire Quidet, spokeswoman for Mouvement du Nid, said the ad
aimed to help shape public opinion as France debated
criminalising prostitution.
"At first we weren't too excited as a frontline NGO working
with victims of prostitution to chat with clients," Quidet told
the conference.
"We see how pimps and traffickers are using new technologies
such as the internet as a tool to exploit women, so we thought
we can also try it to combat the problem of prostitution."
"IS ANOTHER GIRL AVAILABLE?"
Sex work is illegal in most countries across the world, yet
exists everywhere. There are an estimated 40 million sex workers
globally, according to French charity Fondation Scelles.
Activists say most have been lured, duped or forced into
sexual slavery by pimps and traffickers, largely due to poverty,
a lack of opportunities and a marginalised status in society.
Once forced to work in brothels, on street corners, in
massage parlours, strip clubs or private homes, it is difficult
for sex workers to leave, activists say.
For many it is the threat of physical abuse from their pimp
that keeps them in prostitution, but some stay because they have
been ostracised by their families and have nowhere to go.
Quidet said what was interesting about the experiment was
the reaction of clients on discovering the woman they had wanted
for sex had been beaten to a pulp or stabbed to death.
"We thought they would hang up or insult us after we said
'No, you can't see her because she is dead or she has been
stabbed, or she is a wheelchair because she was beaten by her
pimp. But it never happened. Not once," she said.
While clients were compassionate at first and wanted to know
what had happened to the victim, expressing shock at the
violence, it quickly changed to denial -- all they wanted was a
girl for the night, she said.
"'Oh, this is horrible' or 'I feel so sorry for her' would
be the first reaction. But very quickly the client would then
say 'Can I see you instead?' or 'Is someone else available?'"
"Once I said 'It's not going to be possible to meet as I am
in a wheelchair because I was beaten up by my pimp, and one
client replied 'I don't mind the wheelchair ... it's okay.'"
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla @nitabhalla, Editing by Lyndsay
Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)