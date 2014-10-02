BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 A crackdown by British regulators on payday lender Wonga will have no direct impact on the company's business in South Africa, a spokeswoman for the lender's South African unit said on Thursday.
"All South African customers will need to repay any outstanding loans that they may have," Debbie Sharwood said in a statement, adding Wonga was continuing to tighten its lending criteria in Africa's most advanced economy.
Wonga is writing off the debt of 330,000 customers worth about $356 million after being forced to overhaul its lending practices by Britain's financial regulator. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.