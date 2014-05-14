LONDON May 14 British energy services company
Wood Group said on Wednesday its growth outlook for 2014
remained on track thanks to strong demand for its production
services in the North Sea and U.S. shale.
Wood Group said market conditions have remained broadly
unchanged in recent months and earnings were expected to rise in
2014 with growth in the production services (PSN) segment
offsetting a weaker engineering sector.
"In the North Sea demand remains strong and we are
benefiting from significant contract renewals secured in 2013,"
Wood Group said in an interim management statement.
Performance in the Americas has been led by further growth
in the US shale-related business, including the benefit of
Wyoming-based services firm Elkhorn, which it acquired last
November.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Kate Holton)