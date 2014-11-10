LONDON Nov 10 UK's Woodford Investment Management said on Monday it added Babcock International to its fund's portfolio in October.

The fund firm, run by one of Britain's most high-profile fund managers, Neil Woodford, held 0.47 percent of its 3.37 billion pound ($5.36 billion) assets in the shares of the engineering firm at the end of last month, according to the fund's factsheet.

"Babcock has a substantial forward order book, good earnings visibility through long-term contracts and looks well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth in shareholder returns," the firm said in a blog post. (1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)