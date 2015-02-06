Shawbrook shares climb on hopes of buyout funds raising offer
* Analysts say Friday's formal 330p/share offer made to "buy time"
Feb 6 Woodford Investment Management Llp
* Intention to float
* Announcement of intention to raise £200 million through launch of woodford patient capital trust plc
* The Company will target an issue of £200 million by means of a placing and offer for subscription of ordinary shares.
* Biggest UKAR asset sale since Northern Rock (Adds UKAR CEO, context)