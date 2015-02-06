Feb 6 Britain's Woodford Investment Management LLP said it intends to raise 200 million pounds ($306.34 million) via an initial public offering of Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc on the London Stock Exchange.

The new company will invest predominantly in mid and large-capitalisation listed UK companies, the fund said. ($1 = 0.6529 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)