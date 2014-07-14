PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20
March 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 14 Wood Group(John)Plc :
* Wood Group Acquires Agility Projects
* Deal for a total consideration of NOK 1,008 million (approximately $164 million)
* Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including competition approval in Norway, and completion is expected in Q3 2014
* Agility projects will operate within Wood Group Mustang's offshore business and will be headed up by current agility group CEO, Otto Søberg, and existing agility projects management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 19 Credit bureau Experian Plc has teamed up with technology firm Finicity to launch a new product aimed at speeding up the consumer lending process in the United States making it more digital.
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."