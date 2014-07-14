July 14 Wood Group(John)Plc :

* Wood Group Acquires Agility Projects

* Deal for a total consideration of NOK 1,008 million (approximately $164 million)

* Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including competition approval in Norway, and completion is expected in Q3 2014

* Agility projects will operate within Wood Group Mustang's offshore business and will be headed up by current agility group CEO, Otto Søberg, and existing agility projects management team