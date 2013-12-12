(Adds share price, detail, analyst comment)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Dec 12 British energy services company
John Wood Group Plc has warned that profits from its
engineering division would be down significantly next year due
to weakness in Canada, sending its shares down 12 percent to a
12-month low.
The company was the biggest faller in the FTSE 250 index
of mid-sized companies as analysts said they would be
cutting their forecasts for 2014, as oil service companies are
hit by a reduction in spending at major oil companies where
investor pressure has resulted in tighter purse strings.
Wood Group said profits from its engineering division, which
carries out early-stage design work mainly on offshore oil rigs
and accounts for around half its total profits, would be down by
about 15 percent next year.
Peers in the oil services sector to have warned on profit
this year include Italy's Saipem, Norway's Aker
Solutions and Subsea 7.
UK rival Petrofac also recently gave a cautious
outlook for the next two years. Its shares were dragged lower by
Wood Group's warning to be down 2.8 percent, making them the
top faller in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
in morning trade.
Wood Group said the weaker performance in engineering should
be offset by strong results from its services division Wood
Group PSN, lifted by buoyant U.S. shale and North Sea markets.
Wood said it expected to meet forecasts for 2013 growth. A
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts found average estimates
for 2013 pretax profit of $457 million on revenue of $7.2
billion.
The company also said it expected 2013 core profit (EBITA)
from its gas turbine division, GTS, will be lower than the
previous year.
"There is no getting around the fact that Wood Group's ...
trading update contains little to provide festive cheer," David
Thomas, analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a note to clients,
adding he expected at least a 5 percent cut in consensus
forecasts for earnings per share in 2014.
Wood Group had in August lowered its 2013 core profit, or
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), guidance
for its engineering division to growth of between 10 and 15
percent, from 15 percent, on the back of weakness in Canada's
tar sands market.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by David
Holmes)