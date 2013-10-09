LONDON Oct 9 British energy services firm Wood
Group said on Wednesday it had entered into a joint
venture with Siemens AG to provide services for gas
turbines, in order to strengthen the division which has suffered
delays this year.
Wood Group said in the statement the joint venture was
expected to deliver annual net synergies to Wood Group of around
$15 million within three years of starting early next year.
The shareholding of the venture will be split 51 percent
Wood Group to 49 percent Siemens.
The head of Wood Group gas turbines division, Mark Dobler,
will transfer to and lead the joint venture.